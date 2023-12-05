Royal Bank of Canada Cuts GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $43.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.92.

NYSE:GFL opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -66.01 and a beta of 1.11. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. Analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 49.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GFL Environmental by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 718.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

