Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Scotiabank

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RSI. National Bankshares cut their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.00.
Rogers Sugar Stock Performance
Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of C$308.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4602369 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.
Rogers Sugar Company Profile
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
