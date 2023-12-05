Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Rayonier Price Performance

Rayonier stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. Rayonier has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 211.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

