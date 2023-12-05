Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Pulmatrix Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 64.09% and a negative net margin of 238.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. Analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

