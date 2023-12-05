Piper Sandler Trims Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price to $70.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRVL. Roth Mkm started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of MRVL opened at $52.01 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of -80.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 88,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 31,816 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

