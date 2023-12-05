Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Procore Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 0.60. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $76.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $189,166.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,413.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $6,513,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,434,766.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $189,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,413.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,848 shares of company stock worth $27,352,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 225,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

