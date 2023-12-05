Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.49.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

