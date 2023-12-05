Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,572. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.43.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

