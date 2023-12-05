Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,743,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $100,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $29.39. 9,372,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,926,111. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $165.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

