Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lowered by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.39. 9,372,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,926,111. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

