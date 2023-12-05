Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

PSO has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($15.03) to GBX 1,210 ($15.28) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.37) to GBX 930 ($11.75) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,027.50.

Shares of PSO opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. Pearson has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $12.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 969,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 655,317 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,638 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Pearson by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

