PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Cut to $30.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Shares of PD stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.92. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $100,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 773.4% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 865,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,466,000 after purchasing an additional 114,511 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

