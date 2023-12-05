Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $525.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $530.43.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $486.76 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.