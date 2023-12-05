Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.30 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.58.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.51. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.29% and a negative net margin of 6,330.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

