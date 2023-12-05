Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group upgraded Noah from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Noah Stock Performance

NYSE:NOAH opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. Noah has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $102.79 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noah by 10.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Noah by 80.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the third quarter worth about $214,000. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

