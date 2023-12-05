Nevro’s (NVRO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Nevro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nevro from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Nevro from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $18.86 on Friday. Nevro has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $682.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Nevro by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nevro by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

