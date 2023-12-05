NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NASDAQ NURO opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
