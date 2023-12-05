NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NURO opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

