Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,267 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Netflix were worth $89,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 320.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $454.36. The stock had a trading volume of 810,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $418.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,594 shares of company stock worth $49,471,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.85.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

