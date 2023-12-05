Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.17.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of -80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Marvell Technology by 55.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 88,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,816 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 20,089 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

