Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Shares of NAII stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 million, a P/E ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

