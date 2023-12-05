Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
Shares of NAII stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 million, a P/E ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
