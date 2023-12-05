National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) and Lifeist Wellness (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Critical Review

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) and Lifeist Wellness (OTCMKTS:NXTTF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Vision and Lifeist Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Vision $2.01 billion 0.73 $42.12 million ($0.77) -24.21 Lifeist Wellness N/A N/A N/A ($0.04) -0.28

National Vision has higher revenue and earnings than Lifeist Wellness. National Vision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lifeist Wellness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Vision -2.83% 3.35% 1.29% Lifeist Wellness N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares National Vision and Lifeist Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for National Vision and Lifeist Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Vision 0 5 1 0 2.17 Lifeist Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Vision presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.15%. Given National Vision’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe National Vision is more favorable than Lifeist Wellness.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.7% of Lifeist Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of National Vision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Vision beats Lifeist Wellness on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Lifeist Wellness

Lifeist Wellness, Inc. engages in the operation of cannabis e-commerce platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Namaste Vapes, Australian Vaporizers, CannMart, Namaste MD, Findify, and Corporate & Other. It offers vaporizers, glassware, accessories, cannabidiol products, and medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sean E. Dollinger and Kory Zelickson on March 3, 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

