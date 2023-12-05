National Beverage (FIZZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $324.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.66 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

National Beverage Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FIZZ stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 48,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,394. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $242,422.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,430,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $138,180.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,762.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 75.00% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in National Beverage during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in National Beverage by 80.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in National Beverage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

