National Bankshares Lowers Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$3.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

TRZ has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 target price on Transat A.T. and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRZ

Transat A.T. Price Performance

Shares of TSE TRZ opened at C$3.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.12. The company has a market cap of C$9.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$5.15.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$1.16. The firm had revenue of C$746.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$714.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current year.

About Transat A.T.

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.