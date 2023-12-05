National Bankshares Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$86.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$90.00 to C$86.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TD. Cormark lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.78.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$82.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$75.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.4530444 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 72.86%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

