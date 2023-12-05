Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Lowered by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 4.1% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Motorola Solutions worth $64,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 100,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,387,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,979,000 after buying an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MSI stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $323.85. The stock had a trading volume of 90,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.48 and its 200-day moving average is $288.58. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.00 and a 52-week high of $325.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

