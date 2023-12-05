Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 367 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 2.4% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 90.4% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 44.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,613. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.63 and a 200-day moving average of $312.83. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $338.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.