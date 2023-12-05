Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $45.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MEOH. Barclays cut their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Methanex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Methanex from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.75.

Methanex Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. Methanex has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.57 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Methanex will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 14.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,618,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,536,000 after buying an additional 978,936 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 41.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 51,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Methanex by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Methanex by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

