McDonald’s’ (MCD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $315.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $317.07.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $286.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

