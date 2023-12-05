Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $6.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
