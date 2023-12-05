Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $6.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marin Software Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marin Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

