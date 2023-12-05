Marco Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.9% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,775,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,556,725. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $253.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

