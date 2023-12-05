Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.9% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.65.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $549.10. 636,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,365. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

