Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,342 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.12. The company had a trading volume of 708,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $219.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.59.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

