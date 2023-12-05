Lbp Am Sa Reduces Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Lbp Am Sa decreased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,674 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 64.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EIX opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on EIX

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.