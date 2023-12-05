Lbp Am Sa Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lbp Am Sa raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,153 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 115.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 121,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65,269 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 573,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.5% in the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $160.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

