Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,176 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $519,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,084 shares of company stock worth $2,132,326. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 76.77%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.