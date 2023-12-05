Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Price Target to $26.00

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.06 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

In related news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated bought 68,487 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.14 per share, with a total value of $1,447,815.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,013,682 shares in the company, valued at $169,409,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $375,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 225,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. Redwood Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,972,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 317,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 66,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

