JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $53.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Get Kroger alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KR

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Kroger has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.