JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $99.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $106.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $99.91 on Friday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $188.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.04 earnings per share. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 36.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

