Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes $14.69 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 450,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,688,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Brookfield Asset Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.1% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 103,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $446,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 74.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,855,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,601 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 629,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,547,000 after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 327.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 435,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,206,000 after acquiring an additional 333,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.41.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 345,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.83. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.79%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

