Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $13.58 Million in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 586,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDV. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,182,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,510,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDV traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.96. 13,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97. Indivior PLC has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Indivior Profile

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a positive return on equity of 370.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.