Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $13.58 Million in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 586,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDV. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,182,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,510,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Indivior Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ INDV traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.96. 13,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97. Indivior PLC has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.50.
Indivior Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
