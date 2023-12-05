Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $419.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,662. The stock has a market cap of $335.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $422.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $400.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

