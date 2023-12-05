Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires 60,514 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,356 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,514 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $12,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Shares of IMO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,810. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.3619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

