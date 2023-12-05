Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,051,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,925,641. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $394.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.09.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.