Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,007 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 4.73% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 488.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 565,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10.

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

