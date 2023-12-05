Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IMRX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

Immuneering Stock Performance

Immuneering stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $242.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Immuneering will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Immuneering by 119.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Immuneering by 102.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Immuneering during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Immuneering by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 407,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Immuneering by 158.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 498,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

