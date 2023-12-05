ICON (ICX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $10.58 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 5th. ICON has a market capitalization of $256.21 million and approximately $10.58 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 973,982,961 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 973,969,808.5222574 with 973,969,808.5376277 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.26880434 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $13,178,345.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

