Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOMB. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HOMB

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 2.6 %

HOMB opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.15. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $245.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.53 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $100,543.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $100,543.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tracy French bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.