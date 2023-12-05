HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded HealthEquity from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.75.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HealthEquity stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 461.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. HealthEquity has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $76.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,017.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,991 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,346,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in HealthEquity by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,668 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 907,743 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

