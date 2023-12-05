Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 39.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $220.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $249.59.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

