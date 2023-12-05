Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,853 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $206.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.58 and its 200-day moving average is $213.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

